Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Meta Platforms are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These are established, well-known companies that have a history of stable performance and relatively low volatility compared to smaller companies. Investors often consider large cap stocks as a more conservative investment option due to their size, stability, and perceived lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.07.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $736.67. 16,880,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.68.

