Lee Financial Co Has $1.01 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lee Financial Co cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.39 and its 200-day moving average is $507.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

