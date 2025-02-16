Lee Financial Co Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

