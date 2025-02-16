Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,653,000. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 184,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 169,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

