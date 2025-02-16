Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,324,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
IWB opened at $336.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $336.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.82.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
