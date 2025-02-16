Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,306,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 2,544,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 635.9 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FINMF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

