Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $13.56. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 468,077 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,347.04. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

