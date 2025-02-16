Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 314,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 253,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,347.04. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

