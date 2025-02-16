Little House Capital LLC Buys 5,129 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

