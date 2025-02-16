Little House Capital LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

