Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at $142.95 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of $123.20 and a 52 week high of $148.68.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
