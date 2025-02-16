Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at $142.95 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of $123.20 and a 52 week high of $148.68.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.