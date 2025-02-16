Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.65 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.45). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.45), with a volume of 6,657 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.02. The stock has a market cap of £145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

About Majedie Investments

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.