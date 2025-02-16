Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.65 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.45). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.45), with a volume of 6,657 shares trading hands.
Majedie Investments Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.02. The stock has a market cap of £145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87.
About Majedie Investments
Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.
