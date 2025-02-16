Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

