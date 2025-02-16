Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in KLA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $750.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

