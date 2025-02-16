Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 707.95 ($8.91) and traded as high as GBX 758 ($9.54). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 753.65 ($9.49), with a volume of 16,677 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £300.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.95.

Insider Activity at Manchester & London

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($46,553.49). 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

