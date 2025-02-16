Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mandom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. Mandom has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58.
Mandom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandom
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.