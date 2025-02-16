Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. Mandom has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Mandom alerts:

Mandom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.