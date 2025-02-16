Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.22. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 21,252 shares traded.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.