mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

mBank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBAKF remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. mBank has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

Get mBank alerts:

About mBank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for mBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.