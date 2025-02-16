mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
mBank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MBAKF remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. mBank has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $117.79.
About mBank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than mBank
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for mBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.