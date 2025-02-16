MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.01 and last traded at C$17.05. 23,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 42,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.84.
About MDA
MDA Space Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
