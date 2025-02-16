Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.88.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
