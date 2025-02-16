MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MedPeer,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDPEF remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Friday. MedPeer,Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

About MedPeer,Inc.

MedPeer,Inc offers services for doctors and pharmacists in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; Yakubato, a medical institution based pharmacy reservation service; kakari, a family pharmacy support service; first call, a cloud-based health management service; Tonoel, a web service that allows health insurance union representatives, business office representatives, and industrial health staff to carry out tasks related to specific health guidance; kakari for Clinic, a family clinic support service; MedPeer Career, a physician career change/part-time job information site; Yakumed, a community site for pharmacists; Yakuchie for career and skill development of pharmacists; and Clinic Support, a physician practice and management support service.

