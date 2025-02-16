MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MDPEF remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Friday. MedPeer,Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.
