MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
MCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $6.58.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
