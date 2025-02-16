MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

MCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

