MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,330,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,090,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

