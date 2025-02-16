Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co Inc (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.
