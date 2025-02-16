MN Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after buying an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,131 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,659,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,880,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

