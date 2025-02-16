MN Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 303.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

