Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 14,328 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20.

Vistra announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

