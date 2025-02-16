Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.45 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.54). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 123.38 ($1.55), with a volume of 7,131 shares.

Motorpoint Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £60,500 ($76,148.52). Also, insider Chris Morgan acquired 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,780.56 ($31,190.13). Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

