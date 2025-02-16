Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 8.8% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 69,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.33 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

