Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MURGY

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 1.3 %

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Shares of MURGY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 173,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,342. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.