Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 1,067,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,704.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMNNF opened at C$15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.07. Munters Group AB has a 12 month low of C$13.65 and a 12 month high of C$24.50.

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

