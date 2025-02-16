Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 1,067,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,704.0 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MMNNF opened at C$15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.07. Munters Group AB has a 12 month low of C$13.65 and a 12 month high of C$24.50.
About Munters Group AB (publ)
