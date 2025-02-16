Music Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Apple, Alibaba Group, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, musical instrument manufacturers, and live music venues. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on the stock market to potentially profit from the success and growth of the music industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.60. 40,828,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,592,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.68. 26,962,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,645,924. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.21 and a 200 day moving average of $202.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

