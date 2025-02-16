Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.74. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 88,923 shares traded.
Nano One Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The firm has a market cap of C$74.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90.
About Nano One Materials
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
