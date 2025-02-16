Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,010.0 days.
Nanosonics Price Performance
Nanosonics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Nanosonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
About Nanosonics
