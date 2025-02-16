Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Naspers Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,700. Naspers has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Naspers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

