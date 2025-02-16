Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.23% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YEAR stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

