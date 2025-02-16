Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.57 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 956,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

