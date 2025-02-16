Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.