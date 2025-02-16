Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,358 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 518,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after acquiring an additional 479,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average is $395.91. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

