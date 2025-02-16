Natural Resource Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $81.74 and a 12 month high of $113.04.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

