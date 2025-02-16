Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $804.02. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

