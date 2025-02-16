New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of DexCom worth $28,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 91.9% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,671,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 31.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.