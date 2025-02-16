New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.89 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

