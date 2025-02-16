Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

