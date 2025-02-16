Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.