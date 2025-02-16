Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,788,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 21,121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

