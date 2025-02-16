Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,788,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 21,121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NDGPF remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
About Nine Dragons Paper
