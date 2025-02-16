Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

