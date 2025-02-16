Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.8 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDCVF remained flat at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.

