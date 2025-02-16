Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,468,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 9,596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.3 days.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 135,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

