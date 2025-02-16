Novelette Murray Sells 10,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) insider Novelette Murray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,870.72. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

